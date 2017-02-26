Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Baltimore Raven’s safety Matt Elam was arrested on drug charges Saturday night in Miami Beach, Miami-Dade police said.
The 2013 first-round draft pick is facing a series of drug possession charges, including possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance.
Elam, 25 and a native of West Palm Beach, was pulled over for speeding through Miami Beach in a Range Rover, police said. During the traffic stop officers found an armed passenger in the Rover and a Gucci bag full of marijuana, cash and jewelry, The Baltimore Sun reported.
Police found more than 4 ounces of marijuana, six Oxycodone pills, almost $950 in cash, a Rolex watch and other jewelry in the vehicle, according to the newspaper.
Elam wasn’t expected to return to the Ravens’ roster anyway. He’s officially a free agent in just a few weeks.
“We are aware of the arrest of Matt Elam,” a team spokesperson said. “Matt is not in our plans for the 2017 Ravens.”
The All-American left Florida for the NFL draft after his junior year. He suffered a number of injuries and didn’t play much after his first season.
