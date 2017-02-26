The Baltimore Ravens take on the Minnesota Vikings in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens' safety Matt Elam was arrested on drug charges Saturday night in Miami Beach.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Baltimore Raven’s safety Matt Elam was arrested on drug charges Saturday night in Miami Beach, Miami-Dade police said.

The 2013 first-round draft pick is facing a series of drug possession charges, including possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance.

>> Read more trending news

Elam, 25 and a native of West Palm Beach, was pulled over for speeding through Miami Beach in a Range Rover, police said. During the traffic stop officers found an armed passenger in the Rover and a Gucci bag full of marijuana, cash and jewelry, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Police found more than 4 ounces of marijuana, six Oxycodone pills, almost $950 in cash, a Rolex watch and other jewelry in the vehicle, according to the newspaper.

Elam wasn’t expected to return to the Ravens’ roster anyway. He’s officially a free agent in just a few weeks.

">February 26, 2017

“We are aware of the arrest of Matt Elam,” a team spokesperson said. “Matt is not in our plans for the 2017 Ravens.”

The All-American left Florida for the NFL draft after his junior year. He suffered a number of injuries and didn’t play much after his first season.

Following his arrest on multiple charges, #Ravens say this on FA safety Matt Elam: "Matt is not in our plans for the 2017 Ravens."



Oh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) Following his arrest on multiple charges, #Ravens say this on FA safety Matt Elam: "Matt is not in our plans for the 2017 Ravens."



Oh.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2017

">February 26, 2017

The police records for #Ravens S and pending FA Matt Elam, arrested on multiple charges at 3:45 am today in Florida pic.twitter.com/G5pLa10ElH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) The police records for #Ravens S and pending FA Matt Elam, arrested on multiple charges at 3:45 am today in Florida pic.twitter.com/G5pLa10ElH— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2017

">February 26, 2017