Posted: 1:12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PITTSBURGH —
An iconic restaurant chain in Pittsburgh will be serving up plenty of its signature sandwiches this weekend ahead of the Steelers' wild card playoff game against the Dolphins, but one item will be missing in action: fish.
Primanti Bros. has declared a "no-fish zone" this weekend at its 37 locations, and won't serve fish until the Steelers-Dolphins game is over.
The restaurant posted on Twitter that it realizes that dolphins are not fish, but that it is still banning anything from the sea.
Toni Haggerty, a longtime Primanti Bros. cook, told The Associated Press that she just couldn't bring herself to make a fish sandwich while the Steelers are playing the Dolphins. The NFL wild card game takes place Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.
