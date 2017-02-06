Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:36 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Hyundai, an official NFL sponsor, pulled off a technological feat at Super Bowl LI almost as stunning as the New England Patriots historic, come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
The automaker produced a live, 90-second ad in real-time that reunited three deployed soldiers overseas at a U.S. military base in Zagan, Poland with their families back in Houston at the Super Bowl.
>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl 2017, click here
The technological wizardry used to produce the ad looked like a kind of virtual reality, but it was not virtual reality, a Hyundai official said.
Produced by acclaimed director Peter Bergen of “Patriots Day” and “Deepwater Horizon,” the ad was shot, edited and produced during the Super Bowl.
“Fully immersive, 360-degree live streaming pods were custom built to give the soldiers an in-stadium experience. But they weren’t just experiencing the game from the stands. They were surrounded by family in a (Hyundai’s) Super Bowl LI box suite,” the automaker said in an explanation of the commercial on its website.
Producers used three “high-tech teddy bears” that were outfitted with 360-degree cameras and placed in sites in the box suite. The cameras fed the livestream to the soldiers back in Poland, while a screen in the stadium suite showed a livestream of the soldier to their families.
The three soldiers in Poland and their families in the stadium suites felt like they were watching the game together.
“Super Bowl is the biggest day in advertising and following our incredibly successful 2016, we wanted to push the creativity and storytelling even further,” Hyundai Motors America CMO Dean Evans said.
Most would agree that did indeed happen in this first-of-its-kind live Super Bowl commercial.
The ad aired after the game ended in the first commercial break before the Lombardi Trophy presentation.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}