This man has helped prepare every Super Bowl field

If George Toma has anything to say about it, the field conditions for Super Bowl LI will be pristine.

Toma, 88, has helped prepare the field for all 50 Super Bowl games. The veteran groundskeeper, who now serves as an NFL consultant, was in Houston this week to oversee the work being done on the field of NRG Stadium, according to the Houston Chronicle.

While the field at NRG Stadium is artificial turf, there are plenty of tasks to complete for the field to be in top-notch shape for the Feb. 5 Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Toma told the Houston Chronicle that the turf is one of the best artificial fields he’s seen.

Toma knows his stuff. He began as a groundskeeper at the age of 12, and has worked on Major League Baseball fields in addition to his NFL work.