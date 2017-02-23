By Joy Johnston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston said something Wednesday during an elementary school appearance that he wishes he could take back, like an errant pass.



Winston was speaking to third- through fifth-graders at Melrose Elementary, according to the Tampa Bay Times. At one point, when the kids appeared to be losing interest, Winston had the boys in the room stand up, while telling the girls to sit down. He told the boys, "All my boys, stand up. We strong, right? We strong! We strong, right? All my boys, tell me one time: I can do anything I put my mind to. Now a lot of boys aren't supposed to be soft-spoken."

Winston said about girls: "But the ladies, they're supposed to be silent, polite, gentle. My men, my men (are) supposed to be strong. I want y'all to tell me what the third rule of life is: I can do anything I put my mind to. Scream it!"



According to a school staffer, a female student turned to her after Winston spoke and said, "I'm strong too."



Afterward, Winston claimed that he misspoke: "During my talk, I used a poor word choice that may have overshadowed that positive message for some."



As ESPN reported, Winston has been working on rehabilitating his image. In 2012, while playing football at Florida State University, Winston was accused of sexually assaulting a female student. While Winston was never charged with a crime, last year he settled a federal lawsuit filed by the woman. The school also settled with the woman last year.