Gear up! Super Bowl champs shirts are hot off the press

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28.

By Fox25Boston.com

Just as the Patriots claimed their fifth Super Bowl trophy, a t-shirt shop in Easton started cranking out t-shirts and hats so fans could gear up.

The shirts and hats celebrating the Patriots' win will be hitting the shelves of Poptops Sportswear Monday morning, just hours after an historic comeback win by the Pats over the Atlanta Falcons.

Jonathon Fire, the store owner, told WFXT that employees started making the t-shirts once James White found the end zone in overtime.

"They are making about 2,000 shirts per hour," Fire said. The store plans on making at least 20,000 shirts and 10,000 hats in total, but Fire said they'll definitely make more if need be.

Poptop's 20 employees worked hard to make the shirts and hats overnight. Once the fan gear was boxed, contractors picked them up overnight to deliver to stores.

Mass producing celebratory fan gear overnight seems daunting, but Fire said that the store is just happy to play a part in the Super Bowl win.

"We weren't as optimistic at the beginning of the day," Fire said. "It's the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and we are really excited to be a part of it."