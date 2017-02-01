HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen prior to a press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Only four states are searching on Google for the Atlanta Falcons over the New England Patriots and yes, one of them is Georgia.

Google Trends data found that Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are the only states where the majority of folks are searching for "Falcons" on Google.