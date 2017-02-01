Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:21 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 5:21 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Fiza Pirani
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Only four states are searching on Google for the Atlanta Falcons over the New England Patriots and yes, one of them is Georgia.
For complete coverage of Super Bowl LI, click here
Google Trends data found that Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are the only states where the majority of folks are searching for "Falcons" on Google.
Super Bowl 2017, Most searched team by state
Super Bowl 2017, Most searched team by state -
Everyone else seems much more invested in the Patriots.
According to Google, in the past seven days, Pats quarterback Tom Brady ranked as the No. 1 most searched player of the two teams.
#TomBrady leads the race on Google for most searched #SuperBowl player, followed by @juliojones_11.
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is right behind Brady at No. 2.
More Super Bowl LI data can be found at Google Trends.
