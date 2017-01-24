Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts with Andy Levitre after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Georgia Dome on October 2, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By WSBTV.com

The Atlanta Falcons have the hottest offense in football.

So can you blame any fan who doesn’t want to miss a single play?

Put Falcons guard Andy Levitre’s wife, Katie, into that group.

She went into labor right before the NFC Divisional Round game against the Seahawks. But she stayed in the stands for the entire game.

For her dedication, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Katie was given the game ball after Sunday’s NFC Championship Game for showing the type of grit he expects from his players.

"We gave Andy Levitre's wife a game ball because it was a week late, and we put 'ultimate toughness' on it," Quinn said. "She had gone into labor during the game, but waited it out. So we thought that was definitely worth the game ball. ... She doesn't know that yet, so if she's watching, Andy will bring that today."

Lily Gene Levitre was born at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 15. On Monday, Andy Levitre joked that his daughter’s name has the same letters as the Super Bowl -- “L” and “I.”

The Falcons are preparing to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

