Excitement builds in Houston ahead of Super Bowl

By Fred Blankenship, Tom Jones, Zach Klein

We are six days away from the Super Bowl, in which the Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots.

Fans will be arriving all week leading up to Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston. More than 1 million people are expected to be in the city for Sunday's game and the excitement is starting to build.

A woman who calls herself the original bird lady said fans are on the way.

“Oh, yes. We're coming in droves,” said Keisha Burns. “I mean we're going to swarm in. We're flying in. Hey, Dirty Bird Nation is going to be ready to rise up!”

New statistics from StubHub show that 14.7 percent of tickets are being purchased in Massachusetts and 13.9 percent in Georgia. Twenty percent of tickets have been purchased in Texas.

Houston prepared for Super Bowl

The city of Houston says it’s ready for the Super Bowl.

Ten thousand volunteers are spread around the city ready to welcome people to Houston.

“If you are in this city and you need to know something, if you can’t find a volunteer very close to you then I’m going to be very disappointed,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Turner said his city is finishing up the final preparations as fans begin to trickle in before Sunday’s game.

“We love people and it doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter what language you speak. One hundred and forty-two languages are spoken in this city,” he said.

Turner said protests going on across the nation and in Houston will not affect the Super Bowl.

“People have the right to lift their voices. We can do it in a very civil and respectful fashion, and at the same time we can cheer on the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots,” he said.

Super Bowl Opening Night

The teams appeared Monday night in the Super Bowl Opening Night, formerly a media-only event. Opening Night melded media interviews with a concert performance by the rock band X Ambassadors and a fan festival to create a prime-time televised event.

The event, which is the first availability with the teams during Super Bowl week, was held at Minute Maid Park, where the Houston Astros play.

While media mingled with players on the field, 10,204 fans filled the stands to get a glimpse of their favorite players.

Falcons Julio Jones said they have a lot of work to do this week to get ready for the big game.

Head coach Dan Quinn said they felt the love from fans during their send-off in Atlanta.

