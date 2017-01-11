Dallas Cowboys now accepting bandwagon fans

Dallas Cowboys fans cheer during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Dallas Cowboys are welcoming all fans, even those who are just now jumping on the bandwagon.

At 13-3, the NFC top seed is preparing to play the Green Bay Packers in a divisional playoff game on Sunday. The Cowboys have a dynamic offense this season, led by a pair of rookies, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

To make it easy for bandwagon fans, the Cowboys posted an application on the team’s official Twitter page. The humorous document asks about any previous experience in being a Cowboys fan, and if the applicant has ever talked trash about the Cowboys. The document asks whether the applicant has ever cheered for any of the Cowboys’ adversaries, which, the application notes, could lead to further questioning. As a nod to the Cowboys’ schedule, which traditionally includes a Thanksgiving game, applicants are asked if they mind working on Thanksgiving.

">January 10, 2017

The team said bandwagon spots are filling up fast.