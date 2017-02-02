Children's hospital patients 'Rise Up' for Falcons

By Brett Rosner

They’re some of the Atlanta Falcons’ smallest and strongest supporters – the little fighters at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta are toughing out their treatments to cheer on the Falcons just days away from the Super Bowl.

The children’s hospital posted photos of its little “dirty birds” decked out in Falcons gear.

Ella, who is battling Langerhans cell histiocytosis, is all smiles as she wears her custom-made Falcons gown. The 15-month-old was diagnosed with the very rare form of cancer when she was 7 months old. Ella has been living at the Aflac Cancer Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for about two months. Her grandmother made the Falcons hospital gown for her to wear during the NFC championship.

The hospital even produced a video showing its patients and staff doing “the Arthur,” the Falcons' owner Arthur Blank’s now-famous dance.

The hospital also posted a photo (below) of 17-month-old Wyatt, who has garnered thousands of likes on the hospital's Facebook page. Wyatt was diagnosed with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, a rare form of dwarfism. He was later diagnosed with spinal cord stenosis, a condition commonly found in dwarfism, in which a child’s head is disproportionate to his or her smaller frame. Cervical collars were used to reduce pressure and avoid surgery.

Today, thanks to a fashionable set of 30 collars, Wyatt’s spinal stenosis is almost completely resolved, and there is no surgery in his future.