Chargers confirm move to Los Angeles

Chargers chairman Dean Spanos has been grappling with the decision to move the franchise from San Diego to Los Angeles.

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The San Diego Chargers will move north to Los Angeles, Chargers CEO Dean Spanos confirmed Thursday.

The move will end the team's 55-year stay in the city.

The Chargers notified NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other league owners of their intent to move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, ESPN reported. Annie Heilbrum of the San Diego Union-Tribune tweeted Wednesday that the team was expected to make an announcement sometime Thursday.

I'm told by a #Chargers source that the team is expected to officially announce tomorrow. Still getting the word "expected." — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) January 12, 2017

">January 12, 2017

The Chargers are expected to share the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the Rams for the next two seasons before moving into a $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood, which is expected to open in 2019, ESPN reported.

The move gives Los Angeles two NFL franchises after two decades without a team. The Rams returned to Los Angeles last season, going 4-12.

The Chargers were established in 1960 and played their inaugural season in L.A. for the old American Football League before moving south to San Diego in 1961.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News tweeted that the Chargers will consider rebranding but noted it wouldn't be done in time for the 2017 season, if it's done at all.

"More than anything I'm shocked," Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget told ESPN. "I didn't think it was going to happen. I thought we were going to stay in San Diego. I thought something would've got done and worked out...So I guess L.A. is our new home then."

An NFL source told ESPN on Wednesday night that Chargers chairman Dean Spanos had yet to send a formal relocation letter to the NFL or notify public officials in Los Angeles or San Diego of the team's move.

"At first, I hoped it was fake news. It's something that is unfathomable, but it is reality," Chargers quarterbacking great Dan Fouts told ESPN.

Chargers wideout Keenan Allen told ESPN that "It's different to hear the Los Angeles Chargers, but it should be dope."

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported the front of Chargers Park was egged amid reports of relocation.

">January 12, 2017

During the Chargers’ time in San Diego, they won the 1963 AFL championship and made Super Bowl XXIX, losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

Spanos has unsuccessfully tried to land a new stadium with taxpayer funding for more than two decades, according to Bleacher Report. Qualcomm Stadium, which opened in 1967, is the fifth oldest among current NFL stadiums.

In November, San Diego citizens voted against funding for a new Chargers stadium.