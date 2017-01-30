Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By WSBTV.com
HOUSTON —
The Falcon have landed: Bound for destiny, the Atlanta Falcons have arrived in Houston in advance of Super Bowl LI.
Dozens of officials, local media and law enforcement officers met the Falcons as they landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport around 4 p.m.
Quarterback Matt Ryan was one of the first players to get off the plane, followed closely by his center Alex Mack.
Head coach Dan Quinn was the last to depart the plane and greeting him in Houston, former running back and minority owner Warrick Dunn.
“I think those guys are definitely focused and they understand what’s at stake. It’s been all work and knowing coach Quinn, we’re going to have those guys focused at the task at hand,” Dunn said.
Before leaving for the airport, the Falcons had thousands of fans cheering them on from Atlantic Station.
Atlantic Station estimated between 18,000 and 20,000 people attended the rally.
Parents brought their children and everyone was wearing red and black for the Falcons. The fans met Freddie Falcon, the Falcons Drumline and some of the Falcons cheerleaders.
Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl
WATCH LIVE: The Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI! Watch Channel 2 Action News at 6 & 11 for LIVE Team 2 coverage! WSBTV.com/FalconsPosted by WSB-TV on Sunday, January 29, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}