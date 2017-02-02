Animals make adorable Super Bowl predictions

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:39 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
It only took a few treats to persuade these animals to become instant football fans.
Animals from zoos and wildlife sanctuaries from around the country are showing their Super Bowl spirit by engaging in fun game prediction exercises. Even Gen. Beauregard Lee, Georgia's prognosticating groundhog, did double duty Thursday morning, predicting an early spring and a Falcons win.
>>Georgia groundhog predicts early spring, Falcons win
>>Complete Super Bowl LI content
AJC Super Bowl coverage | WSBTV.com Super Bowl coverage | Fox25Boston.com Super Bowl coverage | Statesman Super Bowl coverage
Overall, there doesn't seem to be a clear winner, but even Patriots and Falcons fans can agree these predictions are adorable.
