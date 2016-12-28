North Texas running back gets sick feeling during bowl game

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DALLAS —
It’s understandable why North Texas quarterback Alec Morris botched a snap during the first half of Tuesday’s Heart of Dallas Bowl. After all, his running back was vomiting next to him.
With less than a minute remaining in the first half against Army, Morris was lined up in a shotgun formation calling signals when running back Jeffrey Wilson, standing to the quarterback’s left, threw up. Morris was naturally distracted and looked away from the line of scrimmage, causing him to mishandle the snap and take a 13-yard loss back to the Army 39.
However, the Mean Green regrouped and scored two plays later, with Morris throwing a 27-yard pass to Rico Bussey Jr. That cut Army’s lead to 24-21 at the half.
Despite his troubles, Wilson rushed 20 times for 81 yards and a touchdown, and also caught six passes for 46 yards and a score. Morris, meanwhile, completed 26 of 38 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns as North Texas rallied from a 17-point deficit to force overtime.
It was not enough, as Army (8-5) prevailed 38-31 in OT against the Mean Green (5-8).
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}