Brawl breaks out during college basketball game in Memphis

Fox13Memphis.com

A brawl broke out during the Lemoyne-Owen College vs. Lane College basketball game on Saturday, January 14th in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police said no ambulances were called to the scene nor was a police report filed.

No one was taken into custody.

Both colleges are investigating.