Rockets' James Harden surprises fan celebrating 100th birthday

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
The Houston Rockets’ James Harden had a great night on the court, but it’s what he did after the game that has fans cheering.
After scoring 38 points in a 111-92 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Harden headed to the stands, where he signed a ball for a very special fan, a woman celebrating her 100th birthday. Harden presented her the ball and sat down to speak to her briefly, according to The Associated Press. During a post-game ESPN interview, Harden said he told the woman how blessed he was to have a chance to meet her.
The Houston Rockets posted the heartwarming exchange on the team’s Twitter page.
">January 19, 2017
That moment you get the game ball from @JHarden13 on your 100th birthday. pic.twitter.com/sRBueSShDW— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets)@JHarden13 on your 100th birthday. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/sRBueSShDW— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 19, 2017
