LeBron James sneakers available at auction for more than $4k

Posted: 6:19 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LeBron James fans might be able to get their hands on a pair of his sneakers, but it's going to cost a lot more than the standard Foot Locker price.
Pairs of the new shoes are being auctioned on the website StockX in a partnership between Nike and the Cleveland Cavaliers, WOIO reported.
But winners don't just get a new pair of kicks, they also get a specially designed box made from the court of the Cavs' 2015-16 championship season.
Winners get either the Air Zoom Generation "First Game" or the LeBron 14 "Out of Nowhere" shoes, a commemorative box with a certificate of authenticity, a court map showing where the wood came from and a copy of the Cavs championship ring, StockX said.
Twenty-three of each style are available, with a total of 46 packages being offered.
Part of the profits will be contributed to the Cavaliers Youth Foundation.
The auctions ends 9 p.m. ET Thursday. The lowest winning bid for the Air Zoom is over $4,400, with fewer than two days to go. The Out of Nowhere package is going for at least $2,211.
