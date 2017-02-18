Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving says world is flat

By Bob D'Angelo

There’s no getting around it: Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving said he believes the world is flat.

During a Friday podcast hosted by teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson, Irving declared that the Earth is flat, the Huffington Post reported.

“This is not even a conspiracy theory. The Earth is flat,” Irving said. The point guard blamed “them” for lying, but did not clarify who “they” are, the Huffington Post reported.

The podcast began with a discussion on hotel aliases and childbirth, but quickly turned to aliens and conspiracy theories, Yahoo! Sports reported.

“What it really came down to for me,” Irving said, “was everything that was particularly thrown in front of me, I had to be like, ‘OK, this is all a facade, this is all something that they ultimately want me to believe in that is true or whether or not or whatever.’”

His flat Earther remarks trended on Twitter later that day. ESPN writer Arash Markazi asked Irving about it later that night.

“What’s your thoughts on that?” Markazi asked.

“I think people should do their own research,” Kyrie said flatly. “Hopefully they’ll either back my belief or throw it in the water.”

Irving is not alone in his belief. The Flat Earth Society, whose aims are to promote and initiate discussion of Flat Earth theory as well as archive Flat Earth literature.”