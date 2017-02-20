Former Oakland Athletics slugger Jose Canseco (R) and Heidi Northcott walk to the ring prior to a match with Choi Hong-man in the first Round of the Super Hulk Tournament during Dream.9 at Yokohama Arena on May 26, 2009 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images)

By Marcus Hartman

Dayton Daily News

Athletes seem to be taking up some odd stances lately.

If you thought Kyrie Irving's comments about the Earth being flat were out there, wait until you see what Jose Canseco has been tweeting today.

Canseco, a 52-year-old former Major League Baseball player who has admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs while hitting 462 big-league home runs, apparently is a believer in the idea robots are going to take over the world.

He began sharing this belief around midday with the statement, "The robot threat is being taken to (sic) lightly."

He continued with a warning that our machines will not conduct a violent overthrow but come to dominate us by taking over all aspects of our lives – something he points out has already begun happening.

This all seems a bit far-fetched but, hey, he was right about that whole steroids in MLB thing, so you never know.

We had a good run.