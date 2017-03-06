Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:26 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A 5-year-old girl is making history in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Sports Illustrated reported that Edith Fuller won a regional competition qualifying her for the national bee in May. ABC News reported that she is the youngest person to qualify.
Tulsa World reported that Edith beat 50 other competitors from elementary and middle school students at the 2017 Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Saturday.
"I feel thankful," Edith said.
Edith's winning word, according to the paper, was "jnana," Hinduism for "knowledge," according to Merriam-Webster.
Edith's mother, Annie Fuller, said that she discovered Edith's spelling ability last summer when she spelled "restaurant" having never been taught the word.
"It’s fun to share her with everyone," Fuller told the local newspaper. "I knew she’d be a novelty, so I’m proud she held her own."
"The Scripps National Spelling Bee is very proud of all of its spellers who advance and win their regional bee to qualify for the national final," a Scripps spokesman told ABC News. "We certainly look forward to welcoming Edith Fuller and all of our more than 280 national spellers who will come to National Harbor (in Maryland) in May to compete and enjoy a memorable Bee week."
The 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee will start May 28.
