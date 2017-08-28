Listen Live
AP source: Matthew Stafford, Lions agree to $135M extension
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks downfield during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

AP source: Matthew Stafford, Lions agree to $135M extension

Updated:

DETROIT -  Matthew Stafford has made a home in the Motor City, leading the Detroit Lions on the field and becoming a first-time father with twin girls earlier this year.

"Aggressive start," Stafford recently cracked.

The Lions, likewise, made an aggressive move to keep their franchise quarterback around for many more years with the richest contract in NFL history.

Stafford agreed to a $135 million extension, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms of the contract were not disclosed. The team announced the five-year deal keeps Stafford under contract through the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old was entering the last year of his $53 million, three-year deal.

Stafford stood to get quite a raise and did, getting more than the $125 million, five-year contract the Oakland Raiders gave Derek Carr this summer.

Stafford recently said he hadn't decided whether he would allow negotiations to drag into the season if both sides failed to reach an agreement before Week 1.

"I had no expectations going into it," Stafford said last week. "So, I'm doing myself and our team a disservice if that's what I'm worried about. I truly am letting the guys upstairs here, and my agent, hash it all out. And, I'm just trying to be as good a football player as I can be and help our team."

Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 and gave him $41.7 million in guarantees as part of a six-year contract worth $78 million coming out of Georgia. Shoulder and knee injuries stunted his first two seasons, but Stafford played in every game the next six years.

Stafford won the 2011 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after throwing for more than 5,000 yards and helping the Lions end their 11-season playoff drought.

That year, he helped Detroit become the first team in league history to rally and win four games after being down by at least 13 points, including 20-plus point comebacks at Dallas and Minnesota.

Last season, the Stafford-led Lions became the first NFL team to come back from fourth-quarter deficits to win eight games in a season.

He helped the Lions reach the playoffs for the third time in six seasons, but wasn't able to help them win in the postseason for the first time since the 1991 season.

It certainly hasn't been his fault.

He hasn't ever had a strong running game to lean on and he lost a superstar receiver last year. Despite the retirement of Calvin Johnson last season, Stafford was having one of his best years until a finger injury and stiffer competition stunted his and the team's success.

Stafford throws spirals with a lot of zip and power, squeezing passes into tight windows. He also lofts passes deep down the field with one of the strongest arms in the league. And teammates like him, making him an easy-to-follow leader.

Looking to improve, though, he worked with a QB guru for the first time during the offseason. Stafford trained with Adam Dedeaux at 3DQB in California, where Tom Brady and Drew Brees have gone to refine their skills.

Both the team and Stafford expected to figure out a way to keep him in Detroit.

"That's something we do have on the agenda. ... It's a priority, but it takes two sides to do a deal," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said during the offseason. "I'm not making any promises one way or another, but I've always said since I've gotten here that Matthew is a good quarterback and I'd like to have him here long term."

The feeling was mutual with Stafford saying he would "love to" sign a long-term deal.

"I've had a really good time playing here," Stafford said.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at www.twitter.com/larrylage

  • Damage in Texas from Harvey re-opens GOP scabs over Hurricane Sandy relief
    Damage in Texas from Harvey re-opens GOP scabs over Hurricane Sandy relief
    Even as President Donald Trump expressed confidence Monday that Congress would swiftly approve disaster aid to help Texas recover from damage associated with Hurricane Harvey, elbows were still being thrown among Republicans in Congress over the battle that broke out over recovery aid for victims of Hurricane Sandy, after that storm struck the northeast in October 2012. “I won’t abandon Texas the way Ted Cruz did New York,” said Rep. Peter King (R-NY), as he jabbed at his fellow GOP lawmakers – many of them more conservative, and from the South – who voted against Hurricane Sandy aid in early 2013. “I will vote for emergency Harvey money for Ted Cruz’s constituents,” King tweeted. “Above all, true Americans must stand together,” as he proclaimed that New York “won’t abandon Texas.” Those type of statements from Republicans in New York and New Jersey showed that fight over Sandy aid – from almost five years ago – clearly still rankles more moderate GOP lawmakers in the Congress, who don’t see eye to eye with Cruz and other conservatives on a variety of issues. Ted Cruz &amp; Texas cohorts voted vs NY/NJ aid after Sandy but I'll vote 4 Harvey aid. NY wont abandon Texas. 1 bad turn doesnt deserve another — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) August 27, 2017 Asked in Texas about those shots from a fellow Republican, Cruz said now was not the time to debate what he labeled, “political sniping.” But back in January of 2013, Republicans in Congress skirmished with each other repeatedly over emergency aid for victims of what many referred to as Superstorm Sandy – first on a bill to add more money to federal flood insurance coffers, and then on a broader disaster relief bill that included money for more than Sandy. And it obviously hasn’t been forgotten by King and other GOP lawmakers in New York and New Jersey, who felt like they were being dumped on by their GOP colleagues, many of whom demanded offsetting budget cuts to pay for emergency disaster relief. Cruz when asked about voting against Hurricane Sandy aid now that Houston needs $ for Harvey says there is time for political sniping later — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) August 28, 2017 “Disasters and emergencies are just that…disasters &amp; emergencies,” said Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-NJ), whose district spans the southern part of the Garden State, which was hit hard by Sandy. “Must stand together as Americans,” LoBidondo tweeted on Monday, as the New Jersey Republican say it was important not to be “hypocritical based on geography,” with LoBiondo joining King in expressing his frustration with Texas Republicans in the Congress. #HarveyStorm devastation in Houston area will require federal $$ to recover, rebuild. Sandy victims in NJ/NY know too well challenges ahead — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) August 28, 2017 Despite my TX colleagues refusal to support aid in #SouthJersey time of need, I will support emergency disaster $$ for those impacted — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) August 28, 2017 Also getting involved in the GOP squabble was Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), who famously took a lot of flak from inside the Republican Party after thanking President Obama for Sandy aid. “The Congressional members in Texas are hypocrites,” the New Jersey Governor told reporters on Monday in the Garden State. Christie: 'The congressional members in Texas are hypocrites' for their refusal to vote for Sandy recovery money 4 yrs ago; pledges support pic.twitter.com/RkG2sjd6T0 — Katie Kyros (@KatieKyros) August 28, 2017 If you go back to January of 2013, there were two different relief bills related to Hurricane Sandy disaster aid – the first was a plan that refilled the coffers of the federal flood insurance program, something that needs to be done when Congress returns from its current August break. While the Senate approved that measure without any dissenting votes, 67 Republicans in the House voted “No,” mainly because of concerns about allowing more money to flow into the federal flood insurance program, which is now $25 billion in the red, and in need of more taxpayer dollars before the end of September. “The National Flood Insurance Program is broke,” said Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) in that Sandy debate. “It is beyond broke. It is now taxpayer-bailout broke.” Despite his misgivings, Hensarling didn’t vote against allowing the flood insurance program to borrow more money to pay claims for Sandy victims – but over five dozen Republicans did object in the House to that bill. And eight of those “No” votes were from Republicans in Texas. The next week – January 15, 2013 – the House voted 241-180 for a second batch of Sandy aid totaling $50.4 billion, rejecting efforts by Republicans to pay for some of that disaster relief spending – some of it clearly not related to Sandy– with a package of budget cuts. In the end, only 49 Republicans in the House voted for that second Sandy relief measure, mainly GOP lawmakers from north of the Mason-Dixon line, in California, and a handful from the Gulf Coast, whose districts had received help after Katrina. 23 Texas Republicans voted against Hurricane Sandy aid in 2013. Only one (Culberson) voted for it: https://t.co/MH56sFNAtT — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) August 28, 2017 Two weeks later, the Senate voted 62-36 for that plan, with a coalition that was just like the majority in the House – Democrats, plus some Republicans. Two of the notable votes against that bill were Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). The lengthy effort to get that Sandy aid through the Congress – almost three months after the storm hit – compared to the rapid action on Hurricane Katrina’s aftermath, left a bitter taste in the mouths of Republicans from the northeast, who saw a double standard from members of their own party. And that aggravation is still there today, close to five years after those Sandy disaster aid votes. New York and New Jersey Republicans may not abandon Texas in 2017 – but some of them are still mad about how they were dealt with on Sandy relief.
  • Pruitt’s EPA ends climate change awards
    Pruitt’s EPA ends climate change awards
    The EPA will no longer give awards to companies that try to reduce global warming. Reuters says it's the latest effort by the EPA under former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to undo many of the Obama-era policies on climate change. The awards, along with an annual conference, recognized companies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The EPA gave no official reason for canceling the awards, but a spokesman told Reuters it shouldn't come as a surprise. You can read more about the story here.
  • Trump says nation is “100 percent” behind Texas after Hurricane Harvey damage
    Trump says nation is “100 percent” behind Texas after Hurricane Harvey damage
    President Donald Trump on Monday assured residents of the Lone Star State that he would help speed needed federal assistance and resources to help deal with recovery efforts there, as he praised the work of first responders, federal disaster officials and regular Americans to overcome problems with the storm. “Every asset at my command is at the disposal of local officials,” the President said, who lauded the scenes of average citizens pitching in to help people deal with high waters and other storm damage “We see neighbor helping, friend helping friend, and stranger helping stranger,” Mr. Trump said, in his first extended comments on the damage done to the state of Texas by Harvey, which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane, and still remains a tropical storm three days later. President Trump on Hurricane Harvey: 'There has probably never been anything like this' https://t.co/dyEQVxYNws — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 28, 2017 “It has been absolutely incredible to watch, the spirit, the cooperation and the love,” the President added, talking about watching rescue efforts on television from the Houston area. Asked about getting aid through the Congress to deal with Harvey, Mr. Trump told reporters in the East Room of the White House that he did not anticipate any problems in getting those resources approved. “You will get what you need,” he told a reporter for a Texas newspaper. Trump promises 'very rapid action' from federal government on #Harvey, despite tensions with Congress. 'You're going to have what you need.' pic.twitter.com/2hNPhYYTSr — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 28, 2017 Mr. Trump also took time at the same news conference to defend his pardon of ex-Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, saying it was the right decision. “I stand by my pardon of Sheriff Joe, and I think the people of Arizona who really know him best would agree with me,” the President added, explaining that he released the news while the nation was paying close attention to Hurricane Harvey’s trek to the Texas Gulf Coast. “In the middle of a hurricane – even though it was a Friday evening – I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally,” Mr. Trump said. 'In the middle of the hurricane, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally,' Pres. Trump says of Arpaio pardon. pic.twitter.com/Og9YWtI3Sb — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2017
  • Internal watchdog to review trips to Oklahoma by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
    Internal watchdog to review trips to Oklahoma by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
    The Inspector General of the Environmental Protection Agency has launched a review of spending by EPA chief Scott Pruitt related to trips he has taken to and from his home state of Oklahoma since joining the Trump Administration, amid claims from critics that such travel should not be paid for by the federal government. “This assignment is being initiated based on congressional requests and a hotline complaint, all of which expressed concerns about Administrator Pruitt’s travel—primarily his frequent travel to and from his home state of Oklahoma at taxpayer expense,” the Inspector General’s office announced on Monday. The internal investigation was announced weeks after an environmental group used a Freedom Of Information Act request to obtain Pruitt’s travel records, showing the EPA chief had repeatedly traveled to and from his home state, with taxpayers often picking up part of the tab. “48 out of 92 days in March, April and May in which Pruitt was travelling,” the group found, “Forty-three of those travel days were spent in Oklahoma or heading to or from Pruitt’s home state.” Those 43 days in Oklahoma came during March, April and May of 2017, after Pruitt had been confirmed as EPA chief. A group of Democratic lawmakers in Congress had asked for the review, questioning whether Pruitt – who came to the EPA after being Attorney General in Oklahoma – had followed government travel guidelines, citing one airline ticket that cost $1,980. E&amp;C Dems announce that EPA IG will take up audit they requested on EPA Admin Pruitt's frequent travel to his homestate of Oklahoma @CQnow — Jeremy Dillon (@jeremydillonCQ) August 28, 2017 The issues are much like an investigation from back in 1991, when questions were raised about the home-state travels of Peace Corps director Paul Coverdell, and his frequent trips back to his home state of Georgia. Coverdell, who had been a state Senator, later resigned from the Peace Corps, and won a seat in the U.S. Senate in 1992.
  • Wandering bull corralled on busy New Jersey interstate highway
    Wandering bull corralled on busy New Jersey interstate highway
    State police have helped capture a wayward bull that was found walking along a major interstate highway in New Jersey. The young black bull was spotted around 8:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 195, near an exit in the Trenton suburb of Hamilton Township. Troopers helped slow down traffic. State police said on Facebook that 'cowboys with lassos' helped corral the bull and eventually got it into a trailer. No one was injured and the animal was returned to its owner. It wasn't immediately clear how the bull escaped or how it ended up along the highway. Authorities say no major travel delays were reported.
