10 shot, 2 killed: Violent week in Jacksonville

Ten people shot, two of them killed in the span of five days in the Moncrief area.

The latest shooting happened Friday morning off West 26th Street.

There have been four shootings in just five days in the Moncrief neighborhood of Jacksonville.

In total, 10 people were shot. Two of them died. On Friday morning, when bullets hit a home off West 26th Street, a mother and her two children were inside but no one was hurt.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Crime Mapping Program, there have been 11 homicides so far this year, within a 2-mile radius of Friday morning’s shooting.

Action News Jax was also at the scene of a shooting that left one man dead on East 9th Street on Thursday night in Springfield.

The JSO Crime Map revealed six homicides for the year within a 2-mile radius of that shooting.

On Tuesday, four people were shot, one of them killed, while sitting on a porch along West 45th Street and Myrtle Avenue. The crime map shows 11 homicides this year within 2 miles of that scene this year.

On Sunday, five people were shot at a park on Ken Knight Drive. Since January, there have been two homicides within a 2-mile radius of that location.