Shelby alllowed to remain on police force, not patrolling

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Betty Shelby was acquitted of manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher
- Answering questions about her return to the force, Chief Chuck Jordan released a statement Friday
- Shelby will be returned to duty, but in a non-patrol capacity
- Her attorney said she will return to work Monday
TPD statement: Pursuant to the jury verdict of acquittal in the criminal case of Officer Betty Shelby, she is being returned to duty. She will not be assigned in a patrol capacity.
Statement from Shelby's attorney: “She will be back at work on Monday, she’s ready for all of Tulsa to heal”
