Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in parts of Green Country

TULSA, Okla. - Watches:
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Ottawa and Sequoyah County until 7:00 a.m.
@NWStulsa has started dropping our northern counties from the Tornado Watch. Counties in pink still in watch till midnight. #okwx @FOX23 pic.twitter.com/l4117EjHtj— Brad Carl (@FOX23BradCarl) May 28, 2017
What you need to know:
- Not everyone will see a storm today, but we will see several significant severe storms.
- Hail larger than baseballs, winds to 80mph and tornadoes are all possible.
- Pay very close attention to the changing weather conditions late this afternoon and into the night.
- Time of most concern: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Area of most concern: Areas from Tulsa and north and east, but there is a risk for everyone.
- The good news is that much nicer conditions are expected for the holiday weekend.
