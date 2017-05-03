Semitruck spills fuel on road at A1A near Wonderwood Drive

Multiple rescue crews and law enforcement officers blocked A1A near Naval Station Mayport’s back gate and the Mayport jetties after a diesel fuel spill on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a semitruck tried to do an improper U-turn and got stuck.

Jacksonville baby died of asphyxia; mother says sock was in son's mouth

“There’s a soft shoulder, so the semitractors pull up to the gate and they attempt to back up, leave the roadway, and then due to the weight, get caught in the soft sand and get stuck,” said JSO Sgt. Benjamin Rhoden.



JSO said diesel fuel spilled onto the road.



“Fifty gallons of diesel fueled spilled across the roadway,” Rhoden said.



This is not the first time that A1A north of Wonderwood has been shut down.

Action News Jax spoke last month with business owners on A1A who said it’s a constant problem because of illegal U-turns.

Suite in Jacksonville shuts down weeks after man shot, killed in parking lot

After the Action News Jax investigation in April, the Florida Department of Transportation said it was looking to make changes and add signs along the road.

JSO said the driver of the semi in Wednesday's fuel spill was cited for making an improper U-turn.

The Department of Environmental Protection said the diesel didn’t reach the water and sand that was soiled in the spill is being excavated.