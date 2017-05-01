The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who fired at a deputy and hit that deputy's vehicle in a drive-by shooting.

Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Philip Joseph Haire Jr., who they consider to be armed and dangerous. Haire may be driving a dark blue 2013 Ford Fiesta with Florida tag EEYR82.

A deputy was responding to a call on Monday in the 10 block of London Drive in Palm Coast, FCSO said. The deputy was at the home's front door when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

'Operation March Sadness' in Nassau County nets 34 arrests

The deputy and the people inside the home were not hit by gunfire, but the deputy's patrol vehicle was hit.

After the shooting, Haire wrecked his car and carjacked someone, FCSO said.

Flagler officers saw Haire heading toward St. Johns County, but they are unsure where the suspect went.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has an air unit and extra officers assisting Flagler County in the search for Haire. Putnam County authorities are also assisting in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the FCSO nonemergency line at (386) 313-4911. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS). Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Jacksonville 12-year-old brain-dead after shooting at sleepover