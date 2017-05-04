Broken Arrow investigates threat, says it's 'not credible'
Broken Arrow Public Schools ramped up security and district administration presence following a school shooting threat. They told FOX23 the “social media chatter” was not credible; school goes on as planned today. The investigation continues behind the scenes, however.
FOX23 Investigates: Changes to consignment sales
It’s a popular way to shop and earn extra cash, but there’s a legal threat to consignment sales. Business owners want to find ways to protect their livelihood, while families want to keep an affordable way to shop. FOX23 morning anchor and consumer investigator Michelle Linn is working on this story for FOX23 News at 5. Find the story HERE after 5.
Second carjacking reported at restaurant in two days
Yesterday, FOX23 reported a man threatened and carjacked by fake ICE agents. This morning, we’re reporting a second carjacking at the same Tacos Don Francisco location- and police think at least one suspect helped in the first case. This time, police chased and caught three suspects. Hear from the victim in the first case HERE.
Facebook leads to Sapulpa teacher's drug, embezzlement arrest
When a Sapulpa teacher left her Facebook page open, another teacher made a shocking discovery. Police say Megan Sloan’s conversations revealed she was allegedly using and selling heroin, along with pawning school property. When administrators pulled her from her 2nd grade classroom, police searched her bag. Inside, they allegedly found 40 needles, meth, heroin and prescription drugs. Sloan also allegedly told police that she pawned two school iPads and kept field trip money from her students to buy gas and drugs. Trending Video
Local chiropractor saves woman, grandchild after crash into Sahoma Lake
