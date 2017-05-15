Sapulpa house fire possibly starts in attic

SAPULPA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Firefighters responded to a home on South Oklahoma near Teel
- The fire chief says it possibly started in the attic
- They saw smoke from the roof when they arrived
- Everyone inside got out safely
- JJ Burton's full report in the video at the top of this page
Below: Viewer video of the flames as firefighters dump water on top
Trending Now
- Video shows driver nearly hit Oklahoma trooper on I-35
- Actor Powers Boothe dead at 68
- Police: 'Sell' written on bag of drugs found in Broken Arrow traffic stop
- OHP searching for missing swimmer at Lake Eufaula
Trending Video
Police: Woman beats son who gave Mother's Day card to grandmother instead of her
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself