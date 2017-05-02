Rising waters wash away parts of roads, close highways

Quick facts:
- Rising waters are raising concerns in Green Country.
- Rain fell overnight Friday and into Saturday afternoon.
- Some areas are dealing with floodwater.
- ODOT shut down SH10 at US62, the water washed away a section of the roadway to the north.
Rising waters in Green Country raised concerns Saturday for area residents and officials.
Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties.
EVACUATIONS
The American Red Cross established three shelters for anyone forced from their homes due to the storms.
- First Baptist Church, 110 S. 8th Street, Muskogee, OK
- Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2717 W. Hefner Road, Oklahoma City, OK
- First Baptist Church, 201 Commerce Road, Tahlequah, OK
Those shelters closed Tuesday.
Adair County Emergency Management opened a shelter at the Chewey Community Center in Chewey, Oklahoma.
In Cherokee County, NSU barricaded along Tahlequah Creek through campus Saturday morning.
Flooding closed SH 80 around 7 a.m. ODOT shut down Highway 10 at 62, because water has washed away a section of the roadway.
Cherokee County officials said they are working multiple water rescues.
ROAD CLOSURES
CHEROKEE COUNTY
- SH-80 is closed five miles south of SH-51 between Hulbert and Fort Gibson.
- SH-10 is closed 13 miles north of US-62
- SH-82 four miles south of Cookson is narrowed to one lane with flaggers
HASKELL COUNTY
- SH-31 is closed from SH-82 to the Beaver Creek bridge about 1 mile west of SH-2
MAYES COUNTY
- SH-20 is closed 2.5 miles west of the SH-82 junction
NOWATA COUNTY
- SH-10 is closed four miles east of the US-169 junction
OTTAWA COUNTY
- SH-125 is closed at River View ark in Miami
TULSA COUNTY
- SH-20 is blocked off at SH-11.
- SH-11 is blocked near 86th Street.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports numerous roads closed due to high water. Visit their traffic advisories page or interactive road map for the latest information.
To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) or go to www.okroads.org. For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.
Officials told FOX23 Highway 10 will close Saturday night.
Fort Gibson Lake waters rose up into the Wildwood Campground Area. In Delaware County, officials say county roads are impassable.
The Department of Public Safety said State Highway 20 and 82 are closed near Lake Eucha and Spavinaw.
Honey Creek reportedly flooded the city of Southwest City, and homes are being evacuated in the southern part of the County Cookson Road east of Jay.
Sheriff's officials say county roads on the eastern part of Lake Eucha are impassable.
In Mayes County, water is rising close to homes in Spavinaw and Salina.
Creek County sheriff's deputies say water is on 161st West Avenue at 91st and 153rd North of Ozark.
Haskell County sheriff's officials said they helped rescue 20 residents in Kinta, where six to eight feet of water left many stranded.
School officials say Kinta Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to flooding.
Muskogee County officials say some areas are flooding, but it's nothing major.
The Castle of Muskogee is still holding the Oklahoma Renaissance Faire, though there is some flooding there.
The flooding came as much of Green Country faced storms overnight and Saturday morning.
