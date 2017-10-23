UK restaurant leaves bags of food for homeless

A restaurant in the United Kingdom wants the homeless people in its area to be left holding the bag.

At the end of each day, the Bosu Body Bar in Manchester leaves brown paper bags of leftover food outside its location for the homeless people in the area.

“When we close the doors for the day, we promise to leave bags outside full of tasty food,” restaurant officials said. “If you see anyone on the streets of Manchester or Didsbury who look hungry, let them know where they can find a meal in a bag.”

The bar now plans to expand its project by teaming up with local charities in Manchester to distribute the food each night.

They are also encouraging customers to fill a small bag with winter clothes they no longer need and drop it off at one of their restaurants