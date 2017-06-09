Resource officer jumps into action after officer-involved Shooting

Quick Facts:

Officer Popsey Floyd serves as a resource officer with Tulsa Police

Floyd called in sick Friday

When he heard of the officer-involved shooting near 46th and MLK, he immediately got dressed and responded

Floyd grew up in the neighborhood

A beloved Tulsa Police officer jumped into action Friday when he saw his community needed him.

Officer Popsey Floyd, known in the Tulsa area as a trustworthy voice of reason, called in sick Friday morning.

He was home resting when an allegedly armed man came into a business near 46th and MLK Jr. Boulevard. Seeing the unrest quickly growing, Floyd got dressed and responded to the scene without being asked.

Floyd mentioned this to a FOX23 reporter on scene but not on camera.

The resource officer was able to calm the crowds who had earlier prompted law enforcement to don their riot gear.

"We had a great conversation. He's got my card, I've got his number, and hopefully tomorrow we'll have another really great conversation," Floyd said of one of the crowd members.

Floyd grew up in north Tulsa, near the neighborhood where the shooting took place.

A message Floyd shared on Facebook went viral in 2016 after the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.