Report: Tech companies to lobby for ‘Dreamers’ to stay in US

Nearly two dozen companies in technology -- including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and other industries -- are planning to launch a coalition to demand legislation that would allow young, undocumented immigrants a path to permanent residency, Reuters reported.

Citing documents, Reuters reported that the Coalition for the American Dream intends to ask Congress to pass bipartisan legislation this year that would allow these immigrants, referred to as “Dreamers,” to continue working in the United States.

Other companies planning to take part include Intel, Uber, Univision, and Marriott International, according to the documents.

Intel, Uber and Univision confirmed their membership, but the other companies did not immediately comment. It is possible that plans to launch the group could change.

“We’re pleased to join with other organizations in urging Congress to pass legislation to protect Dreamers,” Intel spokesman Will Moss said in a statement.

Matthew Wing, a spokesman for Uber, said, “Uber joined the Coalition for the American Dream because we stand with the Dreamers. We’ve also held town halls, provided legal support and launched an online Dreamer Resource Center for any of our drivers.”

The push for this legislation comes after President Donald Trump’s September decision to allow the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to expire in March. That program allows approximately 900,000 illegal immigrants to obtain work permits.