Report: Admitted drug dealer caught in stolen car in St. Augustine

A man was arrested in St. Augustine while sitting in a stolen car that he obtained as payment for meth, a St. Augustine Beach police report said.

Robert Hardister, 25, was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on 10th Street near A1A.

A police officer was patroling the area and ran the license plate of a 2007 Chrysler Sebring that was unoccupied.

The officer learned the car was stolen and a short time later saw Hardister unlock the car.

The officer arrested Hardister. He told police he was a drug dealer and fronted someone methamphetamine in exchange for the car.

St. Augustine Beach Police said Hardister is wanted in North Carolina for violation of parole.

Hardister is being held in the St. Johns County Jail without bond.