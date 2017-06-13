A Camden County Sheriff's Office patrol car was wrecked Friday night after a suspect, seated in the back seat of the vehicle in handcuffs, managed to steal the vehicle.
According to the arrest report, Shawn Tippins of Jacksonville was stopped by officers at Bedell Ave and West Fourth Street in Camden County for driving under the influence.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office arrest report said the deputy questioned Tippins and asked him to perform a walk-and-turn test, which Tippins wasn't able to complete.
Tippins refused a breath test from the deputy who then placed him under arrest.
According to the report, Tippins began yelling at another deputy. so he was led to the back of a patrol vehicle, still handcuffed, and placed in the back seat.
The deputy said he cracked the center divider in the patrol car in order to allow air conditioning to reach Tippins.
The arrest report said that Tippins, listed as 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds, slipped the handcuffs, climbed through the center divider and drove away in the patrol car at a high rate of speed.
Tippins wrecked multiple cars and caused significant damage to the patrol car he stole, deputies said.
After a chase, Tippins was recaptured and transported to jail.
Tippins faces 19 charges including theft of a police vehicle, improper driving, reckless driving, aggressive driving, and unlawful use of a vehicle.
