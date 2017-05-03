Gov. Rick Scott issued an executive order Wednesday declaring the opioid epidemic has created a “state of emergency” in Florida.

Scott's office said the order will allow Florida to immediately draw $27 million in federal money that can be used for prevention, treatment and recovery services.

The announcement comes as community leaders from JSO, rehab centers and addiction specialists met during a workshop to address the local crisis.

One recovering addict told Action News Jax the help can't come fast enough.

“It’s wiping out a whole generation,” Kaitlyn Donaldson said.

Donaldson said she became addicted to pain pills in 2011. She said she hit rock bottom when she started using heroin.

“My 8 year old found me," Donaldson said. "If it wasn’t for my 8 year old finding me and calling 911, I would be dead, along with my unborn child."

Scott's order and a related public health emergency declaration by Surgeon General Celeste Philip came as lawmakers seek to increase criminal penalties related to the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl.

It also came after calls for the governor to declare a state of emergency because of deaths linked to the drugs.