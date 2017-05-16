Putnam County officials monitoring 3 wildfires

Putnam County officials are monitoring three wildfires of concern.

-A fire on Arrowhead Point Road is 200 acres and is 40 percent contained. No one has been evacuated.

-No one has been evacuated at this point due to a fire on Radcliff Road in Palatka.

-A three-acre fire on State Road 20 is 100 percent contained.

Wildfire Alert - Area of Arrowhead Point Rd and Indian Lakes Rd Hawthorne. Please be prepared to evacuate if requested by officials. — Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) May 16, 2017

Wildfire in area of Radcliff Rd Palatka - Please stay clear of this wildfire

so that emergency units and firefighters can work safely — Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) May 16, 2017

Putnam County and Florida Forest Service continue to respond to 4 wildfires in Central & West Putnam County — Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) May 16, 2017