Putnam County officials monitoring 3 wildfires

Putnam County officials are monitoring three wildfires of concern.
-A fire on Arrowhead Point Road is 200 acres and is 40 percent contained. No one has been evacuated.
-No one has been evacuated at this point due to a fire on Radcliff Road in Palatka.
-A three-acre fire on State Road 20 is 100 percent contained.
This is a developing story.
Wildfire Alert - Area of Arrowhead Point Rd and Indian Lakes Rd Hawthorne. Please be prepared to evacuate if requested by officials.— Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) May 16, 2017
Wildfire in area of Radcliff Rd Palatka - Please stay clear of this wildfire— Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) May 16, 2017
so that emergency units and firefighters can work safely
Putnam County and Florida Forest Service continue to respond to 4 wildfires in Central & West Putnam County— Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) May 16, 2017
Please taken caution: Possible smoke conditions on State Road 20 just outside Palatka @fl511_northeast— Putnam County EM (@PutnamCountyEM) May 16, 2017
