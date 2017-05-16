Listen Live
News
Putnam County firefighters battling 200-acre wildfire
Putnam County firefighters battling 200-acre wildfire

Putnam County firefighters battling 200-acre wildfire

Putnam County firefighters battling 200-acre wildfire

Updated:

Firefighters in Putnam County are working to contain a more than 200-acre wildfire.

The fire sparked along State Road 20 near Palatka and is one of three active fires in the area.

Some neighbors told Action News Jax they helped firefighters in their efforts to put the fire out.

More than 50 firefighters converged on the area to control the fire.

They aren't sure how it started and it is 40 percent to 45 percent contained.

About a dozen or so homes are near the fire. Neighbors have been told to be ready to evacuate just in case the fire spreads.

"They warned us it was bad, that they were here to protect us and they were going to stay until it's over and the helicopter has been flying over, taking out of the lake and dumping on it," said neighbor Virginia Stephenson. "Told us to be ready to evacuate at any moment. Please pack up and be ready. And we did and hopefully it's all over now.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for updates.

  • Congress asks for Comey memos on conversations with Trump about Russia probe
    A week after the President fired FBI Director James Comey, a top Republican in Congress asked the bureau to turn over memos that Comey reportedly wrote after conversations earlier this year with President Donald Trump, as the White House denied press reports that Mister Trump had pressed Comey to back off on an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. “If true, these memoranda raise questions as to whether the President attempted to influence or impede the FBI’s investigation as it relates to Lt. Gen Flynn,” wrote Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), the head of the House Oversight Committee. Chaffetz asked the FBI to turn over the Comey memos “no later than May 24” – which is next Wednesday – as the request garnered the support of House Speaker Paul Ryan. .@SpeakerRyan spox: 'We need to have all the facts, and it is appropriate for the House Oversight Committee to request this memo.' — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) May 17, 2017 “I need to see it sooner rather than later,” Chaffetz said of the Comey memo. “I have my subpoena pen ready.” As Republicans asked for Comey’s evidence, there were bipartisan voices also calling for the former FBI Director to come before Congress and tell his story publicly. “He should come back to the Congress and share what he knows of the President’s conversations with him, on any of the Russian investigation,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, as Republicans also joined in those calls. “Of course Director Comey should testify,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), a member of the House GOP leadership team. “It’s time for Comey to testify before Congress,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). These serious allegations effect our nat'l security & they carry very real consequences. It's time for Comey to testify before Congress. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) May 16, 2017 The impetus for lawmakers to hear from Comey came in the wake of a blockbuster New York Times story – which said that Comey had made notes after meetings with the President earlier this year, and that in one of those conversations, Mr. Trump had asked the FBI chief to end a probe of top aide, Michael Flynn. On Capitol Hill, Republican lawmakers again drew large groups of reporters seeking comment, just a day after dealing with a high profile story about whether the President had revealed highly classified information to Russian diplomats in the Oval Office. “It would be helpful to have less drama emanating from the White House,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell observed dryly. “I think I’ve said enough for a few days, I really have,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who a day earlier had said the Trump White House was in a ‘downward spiral.’ BREAKING: AP source: Comey wrote in memo that President Donald Trump asked him to end FBI investigation into former aide Flynn. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 16, 2017 But while some Republicans were clearly frustrated by recent events that have overwhelmed the White House, other GOP lawmakers kept focused on the Trump Agenda. Asked if he still had confidence in Mr. Trump, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), one of the President’s strongest allies in Congress, did not stammer. “Oh, I certainly do,” Perdue said, just off the Senate floor. “Because he’s getting things done, like he said he would do.” Perdue was one of the few GOP lawmakers active on social media Tuesday night, defending the President. 5 days ago, Acting FBI Director McCabe said 'there has been no effort to impede our investigation.' https://t.co/onsPBLq23s #FBI #Comey — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) May 17, 2017 For other GOP lawmakers though, the constant barrage of stories involving the Trump White House were taking a toll, as cracks showed among Republicans. “We need the memos, Comey should testify and I still believe that a special prosecutor should be named,” said Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO). “Congress needs to see the Comey memo,” said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ).
  • Company designs ‘see-through’ Mexico border wall
    Company designs ‘see-through’ Mexico border wall
    Companies are sending in designs for President's Trump's Mexico border wall, and one is transparent. As in literally, you can see through it, at least from the U.S. side. Business Insider says the design from Fort Worth-based PennaGroup is a wall made from wire and plexiglass that works like a one-way mirror, presumably a sturdy one. The company says it interviewed lots of border patrol agents about what they need in a wall before making their design. Agents would be able to see through the wall on the U.S. side, but people on the Mexican side would not be able to see through. You can read more from Business Insider here.
  • White House denies report that Trump asked Comey to end Flynn probe
    White House denies report that Trump asked Comey to end Flynn probe
    The White House on Tuesday evening denied a report from the New York Times, telling reporters that President Donald Trump never asked former FBI Director James Comey to end an investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, as Trump officials again found themselves under siege from breaking news. “While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the White House said in a statement. “The President has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the President and Mr. Comey,” the statement read. BREAKING: AP source: Comey wrote in memo that President Donald Trump asked him to end FBI investigation into former aide Flynn. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 16, 2017 Other news organizations swiftly followed the story of the New York Times, which said Comey had memorialized his meetings with the President, and left memos for other high ranking FBI officials. Democrats immediately called for Comey to testify before Congressional committees on the matter. “He (Comey) needs to come back before the Congress and share with the public what conversations he had with the President,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).
  • Caffeine overdose kills teen after too much soda, coffee, energy drink
    Caffeine overdose kills teen after too much soda, coffee, energy drink
    Excessive caffeine led to the death of a South Carolina teenager last month, a state coroner reported on Monday. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts ruled out the possibility of a pre-existing heart condition and said a caffeine overdose caused 16-year-old Davis Allen Cripe to collapse at school on April 26, the Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news The teenager drank a large Mountain Dew, a McDonald’s latte and an energy drink two hours before he began experiencing arrhythmia, Watts said. According to the Food and Drug Administration, caffeine in doses up to 400 milligrams (about five cups of coffee) is generally safe. A 12-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew contains 54 milligrams of caffeine.  While McDonald’s doesn’t currently report the amount of caffeine in their coffee, Caffeine Informer estimated a large, 21-24-ounce McDonald’s latte contains 178 milligrams of caffeine. Watts did not specify which energy drinks were consumed, but in general, a 24-ounce energy drink can contain as much as 500 milligrams of caffeine. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association last month found energy drink consumers could be at higher risk of abnormal heart beats and dangerous changes in blood pressure. >> Related: How dangeorus are energy drinks, really? Study finds link to serious heart problems 'The purpose here today is not to slam Mountain Dew, not to slam cafe lattes or energy drinks. But what we want to do is to make people understand that these drinks — this amount of caffeine, how it's ingested, can have dire consequences. And that's what happened in this case,' Watts said in a news conference. Cripe’s father said he hopes his son’s death will save other lives by showing the dangers of excessive caffeine consumption, according to the AP.  
  • Man shot in the chest during home invasion
    Man shot in the chest during home invasion
    Police are interviewing witnesses after a Claremore man was shot while trying to stop three masked men breaking into his home. Investigators were called to the home on S. Maryland Ave. around 2:30 Monday morning. The victim, 22-year-old Dakota Rex, died at the scene. His three roommates were also home at the time of the robbery. The OSBI and Rogers County DA's office are assisting in the investigation.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
