The White House announced that President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday.

Comey testified before Congress earlier about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign, prompting a letter from the FBI correcting Comey's statements concerning an investigation into Hillary Clinton's email use Tuesday.

According to a release from the White House, Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said Trump.

Documents reveal that Rosenstein recommended Comey's removal after the then-FBI director announced that the case into allegations against Clinton should be closed without prosecution.

Sessions backed Rosenstein's recommendations to Trump, who then fired Comey in a letter.

A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.

Senator James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) released a statement:

"James Comey had an incredibly difficult job in his role as FBI Director and I am grateful for his service. The issues that our law enforcement, intelligence community, and congressional committees deal with each day are very sensitive and have life or death implications. Director Comey has been the public face representing thousands of committed law enforcement officers and civil servants within the intelligence community. In the days ahead, the American people need clarity and deserve an explanation for his immediate firing. It is unfortunate that over the past year the Director had lost the trust of so many people on both sides of the aisle. It is now important that the Senate confirm the next FBI Director with a thorough and fair process."

