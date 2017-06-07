Listen Live
News
Pregnant woman dies after son puts minivan in gear
Pregnant woman dies after son puts minivan in gear

Pregnant woman dies after son puts minivan in gear
Photo Credit: Tetra Images/Getty Images/Tetra images RF
(Getty/Tetra Images)

Pregnant woman dies after son puts minivan in gear

By: Don Bishop
Photo Credit: Tetra Images/Getty Images/Tetra images RF

Tacoma, Wash. -  An accident caused by a child is deadly for a pregnant woman.

She died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma.  

The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her.  

Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.  

Firefighters used equipment to lift the vehicle off the woman, who was eight months pregnant.

She died on the way to the hospital.  

Doctors were able to perform an emergency C-section and save the baby boy, who was taken to Seattle Children's Hospital.  

Her 6-year-old son and other children in the minivan were not injured.  

Authorities are investigating.

    Pregnant woman dies after son puts minivan in gear
