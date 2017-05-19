Possible tornado rips through Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Crews are investigating reports of a storm damaged building in Muskogee.
- 911 officials told FOX23 that it happened to a building at Whispering Pines Apartments.
- The roof was blown off at least one of the buildings.
- It's unclear the extent of the damage or if there were any injuries.
- FOX23 took a look at the damage on FOX23 News This Morning
- Watch the video above to see the damage
- A family with their 18-month old child survived the damage
