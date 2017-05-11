Possible lightning strike destroys Bixby home

Listen Live
BIXBY, Okla. -  Quick Facts:

  • Firefighters responded to a home near Mingo and 121st
  • They believe a lightning strike caused a fire in the attic; the official cause remains under investigation
  • The home is a total loss, but nobody was injured 

  • Say cheese! Health risks from dairy, even full-fat, debunked in study
    Say cheese! Health risks from dairy, even full-fat, debunked in study
    It’s time to break out some cheese and wine to celebrate a new study that debunks long-held rumors about dairy products. The study states that consuming dairy products, including full-fat versions, “does not increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke,” according to The Guardian.  >> Read more trending news It was believed that dairy products had been harmful because of their high amount of saturated fats, The Guardian reported.  However, an international team of experts argues the opposite and said those who cut dairy from their diet are doing more damage according to The Guardian. People, especially young women, who don’t drink enough milk are at risk of damaging their bone development and getting conditions such as osteoporosis, or “brittle bones,” The Guardian reported.  Read more at The Guardian. 
  • Tulsa explores “Better Way” to handle panhandling
    Tulsa explores “Better Way” to handle panhandling
    In 2015, the story goes, the mayor of Albuquerque, New Mexico saw a man panhandling. He rolled down his car window and asked the man if he’d be interested in a job, and the man’s enthusiastic response led Mayor Richard Berry to tell his staff “there’s a better way.” The program to put panhandlers to work was born, and has borne fruit, according to Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin. The council and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum met with a representative of Albuquerque’s program Wednesday. Lakin tells KRMG the program not only helps the panhandlers, “it’s exceptional for the city as well. This individual said that they had cleaned 400 city blocks in the city of Albuquerque, and they’ve been doing this for about two and a half or three years.” The program has grown every year as well, and Albuquerque now has two vans that seek out panhandlers, or respond to reports from citizens on the 311 system. Tulsa also has 311, and Lakin said Tulsans will be able to use the app or call 311 to report panhandlers, or to donate money to the “Better Way” program. The mayor’s recent budget proposal included $25,000 for a pilot program, but Lakin said enthusiasm is high and the council is looking at doubling that initial investment.
  • ROBERT DOWNEY JR. INVITES YOU TO VISIT THE ‘AVENGERS’ SET
    ROBERT DOWNEY JR. INVITES YOU TO VISIT THE ‘AVENGERS’ SET
    Robert Downey Jr. is back in Atlanta for the filming of Marvel’s next two “Avengers” movies and would love for you to run down and visit. >> Read more trending news  “I’m set ready,” he says in a clip posted on his Instagram page. “Are you?” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Whatever They Call The Next One” are headquartered at Pinewood Studios Atlanta. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland appears in a humorous cameo. Check it out below. For a chance to win, RDJ fans need to donate to his charitable fund via Omaze.com. “Random Act Funding is a philanthropic organization founded by Susan and Robert Downey that distributes kindness in the form of financial support at local, national and global levels,” the site explains. “Beneficiaries in the last year included Boys & Girls Club, United Friends of the Children, Upward Bound House, Taraloka Foundation, and Toys for Tots. Some of this year’s benefiting partners will include CRI-Help, Atlanta Children’s Shelter, Children’s Restoration Network, and Covenant House Georgia. For the first time, Susan and Robert are inviting the winner of this campaign to help them choose an additional organization to support.”
  • Firing of FBI Director doesn’t stem developments in Russia probe
    Firing of FBI Director doesn’t stem developments in Russia probe
    As lawmakers in Congress tried to digest President Donald Trump’s surprise firing of the FBI Director, the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections kept expanding on Wednesday, as Congressional subpoenas were issued for documents from a former top Trump aide, and a blizzard of leaks to news organizations raised questions about the stated reason behind the President’s decision to fire James Comey. Here are some of the highlights: 1. Trump was ready to fire Comey from the start. The FBI Director’s days might have been numbered no matter what he did, as the White House made clear to reporters on Wednesday that President Trump had been thinking about getting rid of Comey for months. “He had been considering letting Director Comey go since the day he took office,” spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said to reporters. “He was not doing a good job,” the President said, in his only public comment on the matter. 2. Russia gets center stage, not Clinton emails. While the White House repeatedly insisted that Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email saga was the reason the FBI chief was sacked, an absolute torrent of leaks to news organizations on Wednesday shined the spotlight on the investigation into links between Trump associates and Russia, and the President’s frustration with that probe, as late reports raised questions about whether the Deputy Attorney General had objected to the White House using his memo about Comey’s shortcomings as the basis for his firing. Why Trump raged at Comey: The ongoing Russia probe, Trump's baseless wiretapping claims and his anger over leaks https://t.co/1Rt4s70krB pic.twitter.com/wmfMMDbHE2 — Mark Berman (@markberman) May 11, 2017 3. Russia probe continues to accelerate. Not pleased with how Comey was fired, members of the Senate Intelligence Committee vowed to keep pushing forward on their probe of Russian election meddling, sending out their first subpoenas to former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was fired over his contacts with Russian officials. Flynn had refused to turn over documents sought by the panel. That same committee also wants to hear directly from Comey about the investigation. This is not an investigation that is slowing down. “I do not have an obligation to do cover up for anybody,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). Former FBI Director Comey has been invited by the Committee to meet in closed session on Tuesday. — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) May 10, 2017 4. Chaffetz asks for IG review of Comey firing. The Comey firing also drew red flags from Republicans in the House of Representatives, as Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) asked the Inspector General of the Justice Department to review the President’s decision to oust Comey. The IG is already doing an investigation into how Comey handled the Clinton email matter, but has not finalized that report. Rep Jason Chaffetz R-UT asks DOJ Inspector General to also review firing of FBI Director Comey pic.twitter.com/u28LXhv5Jh — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 10, 2017 5. Trump actions again only spur more interest in Russia. We have now seen two giant examples of where President Trump does something related to the Russia story, and it only increases the scrutiny of the matter. In March, it was Mr. Trump’s tweets about being ‘wiretapped’ by President Obama. That generated a ton of news, elevated hearings in Congress, and resulted in Comey and others publicly differing with the President. Now, the firing of Comey has insured that confirmation hearings for the new FBI Director will be dominated by one major issue – the investigation into Russian election interference, and whether Trump associates had ties to Russia. The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017 6. Comey not going off the radar screen. While the former FBI Director stayed out of public view on the day after his firing, many lawmakers wanted him to come back to Capitol Hill to give his views on the Russia-elections probe. Comey won’t be at a Thursday hearing – instead the Acting FBI Director will present testimony at a hearing on “worldwide threats.” Comey has been invited to testify next week before the Senate Intelligence Committee; it’s unclear if he will agree to that. In a letter to FBI employees, Comey urged agents not to worry about why he was fired. .@CNN exclusive: @ShimonPro got a copy of Comey's farewell letter to friends and agents pic.twitter.com/WnAKnBEkc5 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) May 11, 2017 Stay tuned on this one.
  • Uber will charge passengers for driver insurance
    Uber will charge passengers for driver insurance
    Uber wants its drivers to have personal injury insurance, and it's passing the cost on to YOU. BuzzFeed says it's part of an 8-state pilot program that includes Oklahoma, where customers will be charged an extra 5-cents per mile for the cost of the insurance. But critics point out, it's the driver who will decide whether or not to buy insurance and may simply pocket the money. They say Uber should pay for and provide worker's compensation insurance, saying that's what responsible businesses do. You can read more here from BuzzFeed.
