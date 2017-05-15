Cashed checks. Broken promises.

Jacksonville-area families say they were scammed out of their life savings.

Action News Jax’ Paige Kelton investigated a Jacksonville pool contractor and uncovered how he was able to attract so many customers.

Amy Feige is reminded every day when she looks at the huge hole in her backyard.

“This was supposed to be our pool,” Feige said.

The hole is ugly, attracts bugs — and serves as a daily reminder that the money her mother left her is gone.

“I wanted something that I could look at and say, ‘I did this for my mom,’” Feige said.

Feige hired Florida Bonded Pools, a respected local company that has operated by the same family for decades.

Feige didn’t know that, in 2015, that family sold the rights to use its good name to Marvin Himel. The family also sold the company’s assets to Himel.

Elton: “So he was benefitting off a good name that he had purchased?”

“Correct,” said a Billy, a local real estate agent who didn’t want to reveal his last name.

Billy said he hired Marvin Himel and Florida Bonded Pools in 2016.

“I have nothing left.” Action News Jax follows the money and tracks down broken promises for local families on CBS… https://t.co/NpOnGHKgTV — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) May 15, 2017

The trouble started almost immediately. After he had spent $20,000, he called Himel’s office.

“I said, ‘Is my money gone?’,” Billy said. “And she said, ‘Yours, and a lot of other people.’”

Himel’s pool business, which also operated under the name Agora Pools, is now closed. He is being sued by angry customers, forcing him to sell of businesses assets.

A search of Himel’s past turned up federal and state tax liens, and several judgments, including one over $120,000.

Himel and his wife have also filed for bankruptcy protection.

Twice.

A quick check of the Florida Department of State’s website shows Marvin Himel has been either president or an executive member of more than a half-dozen companies. All but one are now listed as inactive.

According to his LinkedIn page, Marvin Himel is now President of Ideal Coach Corporation, a company which helps teach entrepreneurs how to succeed.

While Himel’s business and financial history was easy to find, he was not. Our repeated calls to get his side of the story were not returned.

Action News Jax went to his listed business address, which turned out to be an apartment. A woman answered the door saying Himel wasn’t home.

The woman closed the door when we asked her about the lawsuits against him.

Feige isn't hopeful.

To make matters worse, the subcontractors who weren't paid are now coming after her, threatening to foreclose on her home.

“The owner told me a couple of times that he goes home and cries to his wife because of everything that's happened to me,” Feige said. “Because of everything, I have nothing left."

The State Attorney’s Office would not confirm if they are investigating Himel, but one of his customers says they were contacted by authorities.

In the meantime, Himel is in the process of liquidating his assets to pay off suppliers and a small number of customers.

Feige is not one of them.