Police say thieves have been making their way along South Fletcher Avenue and breaking into cars at different beach access points in Fernandina Beach.

Just this weekend, two cars were broken into -- one at access point 29, the other further south at access point 39.

FLORIDA NEWS: Woman dies after man punches her in Daytona Beach bar, police say

Berit and Genie Rostad said they were on the beach when they heard a commotion and learned thieves were smashing car windows.

“We saw a woman with three kids and she went running, so it was her car,” Genie Rostad said.

The women said when they got to the parking lot to see what was going on, they saw the glass.

“She was sitting here waiting for the police to arrive and there was glass all over and inside the car,” Berit Rostad said.

Police said the woman’s purse was missing.

According to a police report, police said the just a few miles south, another woman had her purse stolen the same way.

Corrine Brown Trial: Rep. Brown tried to claim $10,000 tax deduction for donation of 'her time'

She had four credit and debit cards in her purse, and more than $100 cash.

“This has been such a safe community that probably most people don’t think about this happening,” Genie Rostad said.

We spoke to that victim on the phone, who said the thieves used her cards to buy gas, and even tried to pay their utility bill with it.