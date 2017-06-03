Two men are dead after a homicide investigation turned to a foot chase and an officer-involved shooting.

Police say it started when they were called to the America's Value Inn near 11th and Highway 169 around 10:40 Friday night in reference shooting.

They say they found a man in his thirties there with a gunshot wound. That man later died in a hospital.

Officers say they got a description of a suspect from witnesses and found a man matching that description walking nearby.

The man reportedly took off running when they tried to stop him, and during the foot chase, they say he pulled a gun from his waistband.

One officer opened fire on the suspect, but they say the suspect continued running.

After a K9 helped bring him into custody, officers handcuffed the man and performed first aid.

They say he died at the scene.

Police say the man, who was in his twenties, has not been confirmed as the suspect in the homicide at the America's Value Inn.