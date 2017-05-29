TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Police are searching for a suspect after an incident near a Tulsa elementary school.
- They say a suspect is on foot in the area near Briarglen Elementary School near 31st Street and 129th East Avenue.
- Police say someone in a black, four-door Ford truck tried to sell a teen a phone and then beat him up, stealing several items from the teen and his grandmother, including passports, phones, wallet and a purse.
- Officers say the grandmother stepped in to try to help, but the suspects still beat up the teen.
- The teen, who is from Columbia, reportedly found an ad to buy the phone via Facebook.
- Police have set up a perimeter near there.
- They say a driver in the area took off from the scene, prompting a chase, but they aren't sure if the driver is connected to the robbery.
- FOX23 is on the scene learning more.
