TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Police say Cammaron Brown shot and killed Leon Crockett in 2016.
- They say Brown's girlfriend initially told them she had killed Crockett during a break-in.
- They say she later came clean.
- Investigators are searching for Brown.
Tulsa police say a woman tried to cover up for her husband after he shot and killed a man and claimed it was a "stand your ground" case.
FOX23 reported in November 2016 when Leon Crockett was shot and killed at the Comanche Park Apartments.
At the time, the homeowner reportedly told police that Crockett was breaking into her apartment when she shot and killed him.
However, police say they started taking a closer look at the case when Crockett died in December.
Detectives say 911 tapes show that Cammaron Brown told his girlfriend to tell the dispatcher that she was holding a gun. Police say they then heard two gunshots in the audio footage.
An affidavit says police re-interviewed Brown and his girlfriend in February, and the girlfriend then came clean.
The affidavit filed last week says that woman was covering for the real shooter, her boyfriend, Cammaron Brown.
The affidavit says police also have a few more witnesses who will testify that Brown is the shooter.
Police believe that Brown killed Crockett over a stolen gun. He is currently wanted on first degree murder, possession of a firearm and obstructing an officer charges.
Trending Now on FOX23
- Final hearing scheduled before Bever trial
- Betty Shelby police interview released, Shelby will return to TPD
- News That Matters in your timeline- Like FOX23 News on Facebook
- Next stop for Trump is Israel, in pursuit of 'ultimate deal'
- Hanson inducted into Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame
Records show that Crockett married his girlfriend just two days before police re-interviewed them. Police believe they did it to try and beat the system through the spousal privilege law that states a spouse doesn’t have to testify against another spouse.
Prosecutors say it’s a case by case situation, and in some instances, a judge will make a spouse testify.
Oklahoma law does have a spousal privilege law stating that spouses don’t have to testify against one another.
Trending Video
7th-grader could be registered as sex offender for sex with 12-year-old girlfriend
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself