On September 16, 2016 an encounter between Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby and Terence Crutcher turned deadly. Shelby doesn’t dispute she shot and killed Crutcher, but her defense claims she was in fear for her safety, and the safety of her fellow officers, when she shot him. Crutcher, it turns out, was unarmed and according to toxicology reports had drugs in his system at the time. Video of the incident has been interpreted very differently by both sides, and the local Fraternal Order of Police made it clear they felt D.A. Steve Kunzweiler filed charges unnecessarily. Three different courts, disagreed, and upheld a finding of probable cause for a charge of first degree manslaughter. Now after months of maneuvering, spin, and attempts to sway public opinion by supporters of Crutcher and Shelby, the trial has begun... Day 2 (Tuesday, May 9, 2017): The second day of jury selection featured the first appearance of the defendant, Officer Betty Shelby, since the proceedings opened on Monday. Like everyone else in attendance, she had to pass through metal detectors to enter the courthouse. The judge agreed that no one be allowed to wear clothing that supports either side in the case, so people wearing “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts were ordered to turn them inside out. Day 1 (Monday, May 8, 2017): The first day of trial was consumed entirely by the process of trying to narrow a pool of dozens of jurors down to twelve, plus alternates. Both the prosecution and the defense had jury questionnaires approved by the judge, so it took several hours just to get those filled out. The judge then began the questioning of potential jurors, a process which spilled over into Tuesday. Security at the courthouse was tight, with the media crowded into a corner several feet back from where they’re normally allowed to assemble. 5th Street, between the courthouse and the library, is closed until the trial is over.