- A suspected panhandler is in jail after police say they found a loaded gun, Taser and mace on him after a chase near 51st and Lewis.
- Officers arrested Jonte Gibson Monday afternoon.
- Reports show that Gibson was walking in between cars asking for money at the stoplight near 51st and Lewis.
- An officer allegedly tried to talk with him when Gibson reportedly ran away.
- Police say he ran across the intersection and towards a nearby Walgreens parking lot.
- The officer shocked Gibson with his Taser.
- Reports show that after his arrest, police found the weapons.
- Gibson is in jail for carrying a gun without a license, running from officers and a public intoxication warrant that hold a $10,000 bond.
