TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Tulsa police say they arrested a man after he beat on an 18-wheeler with a golf club on Highway 11.
- They say the incident happened in the eastbound lanes before the Highway 244 exit around 5 p.m. Monday.
- Investigators say a driver in a pickup truck told them the 18-wheeler cut him off.
- Then, that driver reportedly got out and hit 18-wheeler's window window with a golf club, breaking the golf club head.
- James Cooper was arrested on an assault and battery complaint.
- The driver was hospitalized after he reportedly got glass in his eye.
- Traffic was slowed in the area.
