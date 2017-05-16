Quick facts:

Police are searching for Charles Santos.

They believe Santos was one of a couple men who posed as ICE agents to stael a car.

They say he may be involved in another violent crime as well.

Tulsa police have named another suspect in connection with a violent crime spree earlier this month.

Detectives say Charles Santos was one of two suspects who carjacked a man outside the Tacos Don Francisco near Pine and Lewis.

Police say Santos and Charley Edwards posed as ICE agents who were there to deport the victim.

They reportedly handcuffed the victim, then kidnapped him and drove to a field near Coweta with the victim at gunpoint.

Police say they dropped the victim off in the field and told him to wait for an ICE helicopter to pick him up.

The very next night, police say, Edwards went to the same restaurant and robbed it with Jowan Rinehart and Joshua Mooring.

Police say the trio took an employee’s car in that robbery as well.

They were all arrested after a chase starting when an officer spotted the employee’s car.

Police say Santos wasn’t with the group that night, and he is still on the loose.

He is charged with robbery, kidnapping and auto theft.

